KDSS falls 7-5 in semi-final

The Kincardine District Secondary School girls hockey team will play for a provincial bronze medal this afternoon in Stratford.

KDSS in action yesterday against L'Escale at the OFSAA tournament in Stratford. (Josh Howald photo)

The Knights were defeated 7-5 early this morning in a semi-final contest against Fort Frances High School. In the other semi-final, L'Escale knocked off the heavily favoured St. Mary Secondary School of Stratford.

So L'Escale, who edged out KDSS 3-1 yesterday in Kincardine's final preliminary round game, will play Fort Frances for a provincial girls high school hockey championship at 1:15 p.m. today at RBC Arena in Stratford.

At the same time, St. Mary CSS and KDSS will play for the bronze medal at Molson Arena in Stratford.

For the full story, don't miss next week's print edition of The Kincardine Independent.

- Josh Howald