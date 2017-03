OFSAA finals Friday

The Kincardine District Secondary School girls hockey team will play in the OFSAA provincial hockey semi-finals tomorrow (Friday) morning in Stratford after a 4-1 this afternoon in a quarter-final playoff game. If KDSS can win at 8 a.m. tomorrow, the Knights would play for a provincial championship at 1 p.m. Watch for more updates on this site later, and follow along on twitter@kincintheslot. (Josh Howald photo)