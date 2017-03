Section: News News

Chris Seifriend of Mount Forest shoots the 8-ball during the weekend's Heart and Stroke tournament at the Sutton Park Inn in Kincardine. Seifried was part of 80 teams from as far away as Midland, Sudbury and Orangeville participating in the annual event. For the full story, don't miss this week's print edition of The Kincardine Independent. (Pauline Kerr photo)