Section: News News

By Barb McKay

Training could take place as early as the end of this year to help Municipality of Kincardine firefighters cope with the effects of Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD).

The Invisible Wounds Conference, aimed to assist first responders in preventing and coping with PTSD will be held in October. From left are local first responders Municipality of Kincardine (Tiverton station) firefighter Paula Turner, South-Bruce OPP detachment Commander Insp. Dana Earley, Saugeen Shores Police Insp. Ken McCulloch, Bruce County EMS paramedics Colleen Craig and Nicole Kelley. (Barb McKay photo)

New legislation now requires fire departments to have a plan in place by April 23 to deal with workplace stress and mental trauma related to the job. Municipality of Kincardine Fire Chief Kent Padfield said all emergency services across Ontario are putting greater emphasis on PTSD and his department is in the process of putting the finishing touches on its plan, which will focus on prevention, intervention and recovery. The training will take place later this year or in early 2018, when instructors are available.

“For any emergency service this is vital,” he said. “Our responders need to know how to deal with the tragic situations they are seeing.”

The training firefighters will receive is adapted from the Road 2 Mental Readiness (R2MR) Program developed by Canada’s Department of National Defence to assist military personnel suffering from PTSD. The program is designed by the Mental Health Commission of Canada to not only raise awareness for mental health and to provide crucial resources to individuals in high stress work environments, but also to remove the stigma around mental illness.

It has only been recently that attention has been placed on the mental trauma faced by many first responders and there have been increasing calls for a national strategy to deal with PTSD. According to a January article by the CBC, in 2016, 48 Canadian first responders took their own lives. Police services across Ontario, including the Ontario Provincial Police, have already begun to offer R2MR training and now other emergency services are following suit.

“It is very important for us to take care of ourselves so we can take care of our community,” said South Bruce OPP Detachment Commander Insp. Dana Earley.

In conjunction, an event will be held on Oct. 27 with information and tools for mental trauma prevention and recovery. The Invisible Wounds Conference will be held at the Best Western Governor’s Inn and is open to first responders, medical professionals, military personnel, counsellors, social workers, victim services and anyone working in a high stress environment. The conference will include presentations by special guest speakers, information about assessment tools and opportunities for networking.

Tickets are $75. For more information contact Deborah MacDonald at dsmadd77@gmail.com. Donations and sponsorships are also being accepted and proceeds will go to the Municipality of Kincardine Fire Department and North Huron Fire and Emergency Services for R2MR training.