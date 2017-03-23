Section: News News

By Barb McKay

With the closure of Knechtel Food Market in Lucknow, local businessperson Jeannette Poirier saw a void that needed to be filled.

The community’s only grocery store closed its doors in September, leaving residents with no other option but to go out of town to buy staples like canned goods and other non-perishables. Poirier, who owns Me 2 You Thrift Shop on Campbell Street, said there are many seniors in Lucknow and younger people who do not have cars who were really missing having a local grocery store.

“A lot of people can’t get out of town and that is essentially why we did this,” she said.

Poirier opened Small Town Grocery at 605 Campbell St. on Mar. 1. The store is stocked with basics like canned soups and pre-packaged items, as well as frozen foods and ice cream. She said she will not be stocking meats because Green’s Meats is located across the street, but will carry packaged deli meats.

“We’ll have a lot of fruits and vegetables and freezer items. Every day we keep expanding.”

The store also keeps a ‘wanted list’ which allows shoppers to write down items they would like to purchase and Poirier will try to acquire them.

Small Town Grocery is open Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.