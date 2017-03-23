Section: News News

By Barb McKay

The prospect of figuring out how to spend millions of dollars is a dream scenario for most, but when the decision maker is the Municipality of Kincardine council and those millions are intended for community betterment projects, that task can be exceedingly difficult.

That is what council discovered when it debated how it should handle annual allocations of more than $600,000 from Armow Wind for a community benefit reserve fund. The fund is part of a development agreement between SP Armow and the municipality for the 180-megawatt Armow Wind Project and Kincardine will receive an annual allocation of $630,000 plus inflation for the next two decades.

Earlier this year, council directed municipal staff to come up with options to distribute the money and last week council was presented with three possibilities. The first is to spend all the money on projects that have been approved by council but do not have other sources of funding. Those would include projects like the Brown’s Hill bridge reconstruction, the reconstruction of Maple Street in Tiverton, new flooring for the Davidson Centre pool and purchases like a new tanker truck for the fire department.

The second option is to split the money between municipal and community projects. A grant program could be set up or funds could be added to the current community investment grant program.

The third option is to simply save the funds and allow them to accumulate interest. Based on the current rate of inflation of two per cent, if the funds were invested the interest would amount to approximately $3 million after 20 years.

“We directed staff to look at ways to use the fund in the future and this is a good start,” said Councillor Maureen Couture, adding that she favours the first option and that council should allocate the money during the annual budget process, while taking into consideration the needs of local community groups.

Councillor Laura Haight said she would like to see the money invested to create a legacy fund and set future councils up for success.

“It’s fun to have the money, but it’s not targeting what your municipality’s needs are.”

Councillor Linda McKee said she could see Haight’s point, but would not be opposed to spending the accumulated interest on projects.

Councillor Randy Roppel said the fund was set up to benefit the community and the interest that grows will not provide the level of funding needed to complete some of the projects that need to be done.

“It will help in the future,” McKee said.

“We need it now,” Roppel responded. “Let’s put this money to use now for the people who need it.”

Councillor Gord Campbell said he could agree with Haight’s suggestion to invest the money if the interest rates were better. McKee said council needs to look to the future and the money will be there for larger projects if the fund is allowed to grow.

Mayor Anne Eadie said projects like the plan for a new community centre in Tiverton have already been waiting a long time.

“We don’t have to spend all the money in one year,” she said, but added that she does favour the first option.

Haight said that interest rates will not remain low forever and the money will grow over time until it reaches a point where it becomes self-funding. She compared the scenario to when the municipalities had the opportunity to sell Westario to Hydro One. Had they chose to, she said, that money would have been spent. Now the municipality receives an annual dividend.

Couture said if the interest rates do go up in the future the municipality could invest the Armow funds, and noted that council is not bound by any one option. Council will vote on the preferred option during its next meeting on April 5.