Police are investigating a head-on crash along Highway 21 March 11 in Huron Twp.

At 7:42 p.m., the South-Bruce OPP was called to the scene, along with members of the Kincardine Fire and Emergency Services, Huron County paramedics and Bruce County paramedics to find a black Saturn S13 and a black Pontiac Pursuit had collided head-on.

The driver of the Saturn, as well as two occupants of the Pursuit were taken to local hospital for assessment of non-life threatening injuries.

Highway 21 was closed between Concession 12, Huron Twp. and Concession 10, Huron Twp. for the safety of emergency responders. It was re-opened to traffic during the late evening hours of March 11.

The investigation is continuing.