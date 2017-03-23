Kincardine making noise in Stratford

By Josh Howald

Kincardine District Secondary School has a 2-0 record after the first day of action at the OFSAA A/AA provincial girils hockey high school championships.

KDSS is 2-0 in Stratford at the OFSAA provincial championship tournament. (Josh Howald photo)

The Knights are sitting pretty, and have all but assured themselves a spot in a quarter-final contest tomorrow afternoon. KDSS does still have one preliminary game remaining tomorrow (Thursday) at 10:30 a.m. A win in that game would guarantee a spot in the playoffs.

KDSS opened the tournament this morning (Wednesday) with a 2-1 win over ESC Theriault, the #12 seed. The Knights followed that up with a 3-1 win this afternoon over St. Theresa. KDSS, the #8 seed, scored late in the contest to get a bit of breathing room in the final minutes.

So now, Kincardine will take on L'Escale tomorrow morning in the third and final preliminary round game for the team. L'Escale, the #16 seed, is also 2-0. They defeated St. Theresa 2-0 and hammered Theriault 7-1 today. That game is a 10:30 a.m. start at Dufferin Arena in Stratford. The team to win tomorrow morning's game will finish first in Pool D, and play a quarter-final game at RBC Arena at 1 p.m. vs. the second place team from Pool C. The team that loses will play the first place team from Pool C at 1 p.m. at Dufferin Arena.

Anderson CVI currently leads D Pool after beating Patrick Fogarty 9-1 and Grimsby 2-1. Grimsby and Fogarty are each 1-1 and Stratford Northwestern is 0-2. Tomorrow morning Grimsby plays Fogarty at 9 a.m. and Anderson should beat Stratford Northwestern to win the pool.

So what did KDSS work on last week in practice to prepare?

“We don’t practice.” said goaltender Sophia Tomaini.

“Not once,” confirmed sniper Madison Beishuizen a few days later.

Head coach Dan Ogilvie knows he has some exceptional talent to work with and has taken a hands-off approach to this year's team - which has yet to lose a hockey this season.

The team rolls with two centres - Beishuizen and Jennelle Smeltzer - and three sets of wingers. Six of his players skate with one of three Saugeen Maitland AA Lightning teams, and the rest all play bantam and midget in the Kincardine Minor Hockey Association so it isn't like his players are hurting for ice time.

Team chemistry has been built as the season has progressed, and this week will be interesting to see just how good this KDSS team really is.

The round robin portion of the tournament will continue Thursday. Kincardine will face ESC L'Escale, the #16 seed, at 10:30 a.m. at Dufferin Arena. Quarter-final games will be played Thursday at all four Stratford arenas at 1 p.m. The semi-final and championship games will be played at 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Friday.

