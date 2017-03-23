Host Hanover tonight for Game 2 of WOAA finals

By Josh Howald

The Kincardine Canadian Tire Kinucks are OMHA atom B champions.

The Kincardine Canadian Tire atoms celebrate a Game 3 victory Saturday afternoon at the Davidson Centre. (Josh Howald photo)

The atoms clinched an All-Ontario in Petrolia with a Game 4 win Sunday afternoon.

Brandon Bishop scored twice for Kincardine in a 4-3 win. Aiden Renaud scored Kincardine's third goal, and Nolan Janes buried the game-winner late in the third period.

Janes scored twice in Game 3 of the series, played Saturday afternoon at the Davidson Centre in Kincardine. Bishop opened the scoring in this game and Ty McQuillin finished it with a little more than a minute remaining. Gavin Beaty and Jack Beddington helped power the attack with a pair of assists each. Josh Cuyler also had one assist in the contest.

Kincardine eliminated Listowel to advance to the OMHA quarter-finals, where they swept Penetang in three games. Then Kincardine swept Parry Sound in three straight to advance to play Petrolia in the OMHA finals.

Interestingly enough, winning an OMHA title doesn't end the season for Kincardine. The WOAA championship had yet to be determined. Most of the time, going back to your league to win a couple of games is just a formality. But this season it might be a better test than Petrolia was able to provide. Kincardine will now play Hanover for the WOAA crown.

The Hanover atoms captured an OMHA atom CC championship Friday night on home ice at the P&H Centre. Remarkably, the sweep of Baltimore represents the first ever OMHA championship in the history of the Hanover Minor Hockey Association.

Hanover and Kincardine have met six times this season, with four of those games ending in a draw. The other two games were one goal decisions won by Hanover - one of them in the Wingham Regional Silver Stick.

The teams have already started this series. Game 1 was played last night (Tuesday) in Hanover at the P&H Centre.

Game 2 will be played tonight (Wednesday) at the Davidson Centre at 7 p.m. Game 3 is scheduled to be played at 7 p.m. Monday night at the Davidson Centre in Kincardine.