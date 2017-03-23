Game 3 Friday night in Kincardine

By Josh Howald

The Kincardine Miller Insurance midget Kinucks came home from Mooretown empty-handed.

Jake Fair blasts a shot on goal during the OMHA semi-finals against Parry Sound. (Josh Howald photo)

The midgets dropped Games 1 and 2 of the OMHA midget B All-Ontario finals Saturday evening and Sunday afternoon on the road. So now, it will be win or else starting at 8 p.m. Friday night at the Davidson Centre.

"I'm confident in this group of young men," said Kincardine head coach Cory Hamilton. "Playoffs aren't supposed to be easy, and we have got ourselves into a do-or-die situation now. It will be fun to see how we respond to that. We go into the weekend with nothing to lose."

Saturday night, Mooretown took the series opener 4-2.

Hamilton said he thought his team outplayed Mooretown in the first period and the second half of the third period, but was too passive in the second period, when the scored three times off the rush.

Sunday, Hamilton said his team came out with a good jump but came out on the wrong end of a 6-2 decision.

"It might seem crazy to say with such a lopsided score, but I thought we outplayed them. Most of the action was in their zone the entire game," said Hamilton.

Hamilton said the team is having trouble scoring goals and the power play let them down on the weekend. Losing starting goaltender Jamie Brock didn't do much to help the midgets either. Brock had played every minute of every playoff game before he was injured just after Mooretown's first goal.

"He's such a big part of our team and our success all year," said Hamilton. "He didn't want to come out of the game but after he allowed the second goal because he just couldn't recover after going down to make the first stop we had to make the decision to put our back-up goalie in."

Hamilton has spent enough time thinking about what might-have-been in Game 2. While he isn't sure whether he will have his starting goaltender or not, the focus is solely now on the third game of this series in Kincardine.

"We can't worry about winning two games," he said. "We will take it one period at a time. I think our top players are better than theirs, and if everyone comes ready to play Friday night there is a good chance this series will see a Game 4."

If it does, it will be played Saturday at 3 p.m. at the Davidson Centre in Kincardine. If Kincardine wins that one as well, Game 5 will be played Sunday at 4 p.m. in Mooretown. In the meantime, Kincardine will hit the ice to work on special teams and make a few other adjustments to their game.