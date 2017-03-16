Section: News News

By Barb McKay

For the third time, a planning application for a multi-unit housing development at the corner of Kincardine Avenue and Fraser Drive has failed to pass muster.

Once again, the Municipality of Kincardine council turned down an application from developer Tom Kerr to add units to a development in progress at the edge of the Willow West subdivision, where two semi-detached homes are currently under construction. Kerr was back in front of council during its planning meeting last Wednesday with a planning application that is on its third revision.

Originally, when the plan was first brought to council at the beginning of 2016, Kerr proposed to build 18 units – three semi-detached houses, six townhouse units and a six-unit apartment building – on the property where the original farm house still stands. The house has since been sold and is not included in the planning application.

That plan was unanimously turned down by council, Kerr went back to the drawing board and came back with a revised application that reduced the scope of the development to include a semi-detached home fronting onto Kincardine Avenue and two quadraplex buildings accessed by Fraser Drive.

The Bruce County planning department received numerous written concerns from Willow West residents regarding safety issues with increased traffic on Fraser Drive and the number of requests for relief from the zoning bylaw for the development. The Kincardine council chamber was filled on Jan. 18 for a public meeting on the application and those concerns were reiterated.

Last week, Bruce County planner Mollie Kuchma presented the planning application that Kerr had further revised since the public meeting. Instead of building two quadruplexes containing eight units on the northern part of the property, Kerr is proposing to build five townhouse units. Each of the townhouses would be approximately 1,100 square feet with two bedrooms and an attached single car garage.

Kuchma said the application for the townhouses meets all zoning requirements, with the exception proposed lot frontage which falls 10 metres short of the 25 metre requirement. However, she said, since the townhouses are entirely interior to the property and each unit does not have its own frontage onto Fraser Drive (there will be a single access point), she did not see an issue with the reduced frontage. She noted that the application includes adequate parking, including a four bay garage, and the proposed location of the garbage and recycling containers has been set back further on the property.

A zone change from R1 to R3 would still be required.Kuchma said the application represented good land use planning and recommended it be approved.

“I have a feeling, an unease, that something else is going to happen on the remaining land,” Councillor Laura Haight said after Kuchma finished reading her report. “You say it represents good land use planning and I would say it represents ‘meh’ planning, because I don’t think it’s the best use of the land.It’s better (than it was) but it’s not great.”

Mayor Anne Eadie asked if the existing house was torn down could something be built on the existing footprint?Kuchma said if the new owner wanted to build something that did not fall under the R1 zoning they would need to have permission from council.

Councillor Andrew White said he believes that the semi-detached units will have secondary suites in them and so there would be additional traffic accessing an arterial road. The issue of secondary suites has been raised multiple times by residents concerned with the development and Kuchma assured that secondary suites would not be allowed in the townhouse units. Last Wednesday she confirmed that they also would not be permitted in the semi-detached units.

There were several Willow West residents in attendance at the meeting and one, Jamie Hunsburger, asked that with the number of changes made to the planning application would it not be appropriate to recirculate the information to residents and hold another public meeting.

“I do think it sets a bit of a precedent,” said Councillor Maureen Couture, “though this is a controversial development, no doubt. But if we keep allowing public meetings this could go on for another 10 meetings.”

“The plan has improved, but it’s not ideal,” Mayor Anne Eadie added. “But I think we’ve had adequate process and lots of information.”

Council voted and denied the application. Kerr, if he chooses, can appeal the decision to the Ontario Municipal Board.