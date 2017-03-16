Section: News News

A 21-year-old female from Huron-Kinloss is facing several charges following a crash involving a snow plow at the intersection of Highway 21 and Bruce County Road 6 in Huron Twp. on March 11.

South-Bruce OPP officers arrived on the scene just before 10 a.m. to find a silver Honda Civic had collided with a yellow Western snow plow. The driver of the Civic was found to have been drinking.

The woman was charged with operation over 80mgs, disobeying a stop sign and driving with an obstructed window. She is scheduled to appear in court April 5 to answer to the charges.

No injuries were reported.