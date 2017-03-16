Section: News News

By Barb McKay

Kincardine’s new youth council members are already brainstorming ways to improve the community for their peers.

Kincardine's Youth Council, back row left, Kristen Jackson, Kate Voskamp and Autumn Lake. Front row, left, Brooklyn Lampi, Justin Noakes and Andrew McKay. (Barb McKay photo)

The council held its inaugural meeting last Monday evening with seven members ranging in age from 12 to 16 years old. The youth council is an initiative of Kincardine Youth Waves as part of its goal to make the municipality more youth friendly.

Kincardine’s deputy mayor, Jacqueline Faubert, who has been an active member of the Youth Waves committee for the past two years, led last week’s meeting and explained the objectives of the council.

“We are here tonight to set up the ground rules and discuss what is possible to do,” she said. “The idea of what the youth council is has to come from you. I won’t tell you what you have to do because it’s all about you and youth in our community.”

Kincardine Youth Waves has received funding from Parks and Recreation Ontario to establish the youth council, which will meet monthly in the municipal council chambers at the Municipal Administration Centre. The members will discuss issues facing youth in Kincardine and plan events, activities and projects to give young people social outlets and a stronger voice in the community.

The council will be assisted by adult mentors, including Faubert, Jason Weppler from the Grey-Bruce Health Unit, Beth French and Dom Jackson, as well as Patty Beckberger from the municipal clerk’s department. Faubert said Youth Waves would like to add more members to the council and will be holding a workshop at Kincardine and District Secondary School this spring to try and recruit students. Currently, council members represent Huron Heights Public School, St. Anthony’s School and Sacred Heart High School.

In the coming months, the council members will collectively decide on initiatives they would like to take on this year, whether it be fundraising for a youth centre, creating weekly or monthly events geared towards teens and pre-teens or holding a special youth-centred event. To kick start the brainstorming process, the kids were asked what they would do for local youth if they were given $10,000 to work with. Ideas included offering free transportation for in town events to kids who live in the outlying areas, hosting outdoor movie nights, investing in outdoor sports equipment and developing mental health initiatives.

The youth council members will also receive an education in politics this summer when they tour Queen’s Park for a day with Huron- Bruce MPP Lisa Thompson. Another trip is planned for the spring to the Fusion Youth Centre in Ingersoll so the council can see first-hand what the possibilities are for a similar venture in Kincardine.

“We have some great things planned, it really will be a lot of fun,” Faubert said.

She added that through the youth council, kids will improve their leadership skills, pursue issues they are passionate about, make new friends and gain skills and experiences that they can include on their resumes in the future.