OT thriller sends Knights to OFSAA tournament

By Josh Howald

Kincardine District Secondary School is headed for the OFSAA provincial girls hockey championship tournament.

Jennelle Smeltzer celerbrates an early goal in the BAA final recently in Kincardine. (Josh Howald photo)

"It was certainly a goal of ours to win CWOSSA after losing in last year's final," said Madison Beishuizen, who scored twice in this year's CWOSSA title bout, including the game winner in overtime.

The Knights earned a berth at the OFSAA tournament in Stratford by going undefeated at CWOSSA last week in Owen Sound. KDSS capped things off with a thrilling OT win over St. David's of Waterloo last Tuesday afternoon. St. David's scored on the first shift of the CWOSSA final. Kristen Straus put KDSS in a hole just 19 seconds in the game, played at the Owen Sound Rec Centre. Beishuizen evened the score from Rainor Kuz and Callie Martyn in the second period and a goal from Kuz put Kincardine ahead 2-1.

The Knights clung to that lead for as long as they could. The killed a couple of penalties, and goaltender Sophia Tomaini stopped a penalty shot in the final minutes of the game.

"She tried to deke, it almost got away on me," said Tomaini. "I saw she was right-handed and figured she would make a move to her right. Sure enough, she tried to right at the end."

But the Celtics kept coming and eventually scored with 19 seconds left in the game to force a 3-on-3 sudden death overtime.

"It was my second shift in overtime, I took a pass from Jennelle (Smeltzer), cut to my right and shot it," said the 15-year-old Grade 10 student.

Her shot hit the top left hand corner of the net to give Kincardine its first CWOSSA girls hockey championship since 2012.

"I'm not surprised by our success," said Beishuizen. "We have a lot of talent and we work hard together as a team. I think we really started working well together at CWOSSA and we're looking forward to OFSAA."

She had four goals and 11 points in four games at CWOSSA to lead the tournament in scoring.

Her Saugeen-Maitland AA midget Lightning was eliminated from the playoffs last week, which leaves Beishuizen, Kara Colhoun, Alyssa Andrews and captain Jennelle Smeltzer with high school hockey as a top priority.

The OFSAA girls hockey championship tournament begins next week in Stratford. The Knights are seeded #8 and will play in Pool D of the 16-team tournament. KDSS will play twice on Wednesday and at least once more on Thursday. KDSS needs to finish atop of Pool D to advance to the playoff rounds, which will be held Thursday and Friday. KDSS will play in a pool with St. Theresa CSS, ESC Theriault and ESC L'Escale. The championship final will be played Friday afternoon at the RBC Arena in Stratford.

Follow www.independent.on.ca and twitter@kincintheslot for tournament updates as the games are played.

KDSS advanced to the CWOSSA final last week with three wins. First, Tomaini shut out Paris District Secondary School 5-0, while Georgia Tanner and Emma Twolan each scored twice. Smeltzer had the other KDSS goal. Beishuizen assisted on four of the give goals, while Abby McCormack and Andrews each had two assists.

Later that day, Tanner had a hat trick to power the Knights to a 4-3 win against Norwell District Secondary School of Palmerston. Beishuizen assisted on all three of those goals, as well as another goal by Twolan. Andrews had two assists and Laura Fohkens chipped in one.

Smeltzer, Tanner, Andrews, Kuz and Beishuizen each scored once in a 5-3 win over Simcoe Composite in the semi-finals.