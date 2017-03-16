Section: Sports Sports

By Josh Howald

The Kincardine Canadian Tire atom Kinucks and the Petrolia Oilers each won at home to leave the OMHA atom B championship series even after the opening weekend.

Kincardine swept Parry Sound in three straight games to advance to the OMHA final. (Josh Howald photo)

It is somewhat fitting that the OMHA final series is even, as either Kincardine or Petrolia could quite easily be holding a 2-0 lead right now. Both games could have gone either way, and Game 2 in Petrolia was decided in overtime.

Game 3 of the series will be played in Kincardine Saturday afternoon at 3 p.m. Game 4 will be Sunday at 4:10 p.m. back in Petrolia. Game 5 in the best-of-five series, if necessary, will be played March 25 in Tiverton at 3 p.m.

Kincardine was significantly outplayed by Petrolia in the opening game of this series Saturday evening at the Davidson Centre in Kincardine.

Kinucks goalie Rowan Cherrett was the difference in Game 1. Cherrett was good when called upon, which was often. He held Petrolia off the scoreboard and eventually his teammates gave him a one-goal lead to work with. Aiden Renaud set up Brandon Bishop late in the second period for the game's first goal.

The atoms went up 2-0 four minutes into the third period when Renaud scored from Nolan Janes. Miller Mailloux replied for Petrolia four minutes later to make for an exciting third period. Cherrett bailed his teammates out on several occasions, and Kincardine sealed the win with an empty net goal with less than a second remaining. The empty net goal from Janes made the final score 3-1 and gave Kincardine a series lead heading to Petrolia on Sunday for Game 2 of the series.n Game 2, the teams played a period and a half of scoreless hockey before Bishop struck first for the Kinucks. Bishop then set up Ethan Kaminski late in the period to give Kincardine a 2-0 lead on the road heading for the third period of Game 2.

However, Mailloux cut the lead to a single goal with 6:13 to go in the third period. Petrolia then forced overtime when captain Brandon Kominek scored from Jack Helps with only 14.8 seconds left on the clock. Jory Shaw then scored at 3:53 of overtime to give Petrolia a 3-2 win and draw even in this series.