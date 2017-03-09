Section: News News

By Barb McKay

Relief is on the way for homeowners as the Ontario government says it will cut hydro rates by 17 per cent.

The government made the announcement on Thursday that “significant system restructuring” will provide residential hydro users with a reduced rate starting this summer. In its report, the province used the figure of 25 per cent, but that includes an eight per cent reduction on electricity bills that came into effect earlier this year.

A total of $50 billion spent on upgrades to Ontario’s electrical grid, along with high priced renewable energy contracts, have caused hydro rates to skyrocket in recent years. The government is now backing away from its original plan to fast track the debt repayment and instead repay it over a longer term.

“For too long, governments – my own included – have made mistakes in the way we've structured Ontario's electricity system,” Premier Kathleen Wynne said in a statement.“That has resulted in rates that are unfairly high. It's time to fix those mistakes, in ways that work for today, and for the future.

“For the better part of 50 years we didn't pay our way - until about a decade ago, when it came to a head. The system needed major rebuilding. Which meant a major price tag. A lot of that money came in the form of rates – higher bills. So for the past few years customers have been paying not only for the power they consume but for the past neglect, for the price of major new refurbishments and for the cost of renovating a system that went without proper repairs for far too long.

“So the good news is that we've created an electricity grid that is second-to-none. In the past few years we've invested more than $50 billion in electricity infrastructure – new dams in the south, new towers in the north, $13 billion to refurbish nuclear power plants alone and billions more to ensure new transmission and distribution lines everywhere. These are enormously important assets that meet the demand for cleaner and reliable power everywhere in the province. These are assets that belong to all the people of Ontario and that will serve us for many decades to come.”

Wynne said the way those investments were financed, by burdening one generation, was a mistake. She also acknowledged that while she believes in the policies implemented by the province to encourage the development of renewable energy, the initiatives were “too generous.”

As well as slashing the hydro rate to residential consumers starting this summer, the province also plans to limit rate increases to the rate of inflation over the next four years and enhance the Ontario Electricity Support Program.

Not everyone, however, is onboard with the province’s plan to cut hydro rates. Huron-Bruce MPP Lisa Thompson, said the plan will only hurt Ontarians in the long run.

“The PCs welcome the much-needed hydro relief for Ontarians, and I have called for it for some time; but the Liberals’ hydro announcement means future generations will bear the burden of the bad decisions this government has made over the last 14 years,” she told The Independent. “They’re not eliminating costs, just deferring payment. It’s the equivalent of having a credit card that you rack up charges on and then don’t pay. It’s still collecting interest, and someone eventually has to answer when the bill comes due. Our children and grandchildren, even our great-grandchildren, will be paying for their bad contracts long into the future.

“Patrick Brown and our party have been clear to date: we will repeal the Green Energy Act; we will stop signing bad contracts; we will reign in exorbitant executive salaries; and we will stop the sale of Hydro One because, quite frankly, Ontario more than ever needs that source of revenue. We are also working on a comprehensive grassroots policy development process."

Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) president Fred Hahn said privatization is the reason hydro bills are so high and that is the issue the government needs to address.

“This plan fails to address the root cause of these soaring hydro bills: privatization," Hahn said in a statement. "It is also deceptive. Taxpayers will be subsidizing their own bill reductions. Ontarians will pay just as much, but over a longer time frame. It's short-term gain for long-term pain. This shell game shouldn't really fool anybody.”