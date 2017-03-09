Section: News News

By Barb McKay

The rehabilitation of the Kincardine municipal airport runway, and associated work, could end up being under budget.

Engineers from WSP Inc. (formerly Genivar) were at the Municipality of Kincardine council meeting last year to discuss the results of a tender for the airport project. The series of work, which includes reconstruction of the main runway, the extension of taxiway Charlie, new edge lighting, taxiway electrical upgrades, taxiway paving, apron replacement and replacement of the visual guidance system is budgeted at $2.2 million.

The municipality received bids from four companies, with the lowest bid of $1.72 million coming from The Murray Group. Together with engineering costs of $183,800 and a sizable contingency of $287,800, the total cost estimate is $2.16 million.

Last year, council had given pre-budget approval of $1.6 million to rehabilitate the main runway, based on recommendations from an airport strategic plan developed in 2013. However, engineers advised expanding the scope of the project to include the apron, visual guidance system and taxiway work because each of those items would need to be done within the next few years in any case. The project is being paid for out of the Armow Wind Project airport and community benefit funds.

Councillor Laura Haight has questioned during previous meetings if some of the optional project items could wait and last Wednesday asked what economic benefit the work would have for the airport and municipality.

“An airport is a piece of infrastructure,” WSP engineer Ian Rowbotham said, comparing it to a municipal parking lot. “It’s never going to generate millions of dollars. It will never be a big economic driver for a municipality.”

He said the motivating factors for doing all the work at once are lower costs and less disruption to the airport.

“If you tendered this separately down the road it’s going to be more expensive,” he said.

Extending taxiway Charlie to connect to the secondary runway will enable planes to reach the fuel depot and allow the airport to continue to operate during construction.

CAO Murray Clarke noted that the airport could probably get through this year with the runway in its current condition but it is in such a state that Transport Canada would likely shut the airport down in 2018. He noted that the airport costs $120,000 to $140,000 annually to operate and is a big benefit to the corporate community.

Council agreed to accept the bid from The Murray Group and Mayor Anne Eadie introduced a motion to place any money left over from the project back in the Armow Wind community benefit fund.