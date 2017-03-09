Section: News News

By Barb McKay

There will be a new addition to Rotary Park in the near future that will appeal to music lovers.

The Kincardine Rotary Club is undertaking a special project in recognition of Canada’s 150th birthday and the Rotary Foundation’s 100th anniversary. The club is proposing to install an outdoor music park in a corner of Rotary Park close to the fish hatchery and opposite the playground equipment.

Kincardine Rotary President Chuck Edey made a presentation to the Municipality of Kincardine council during its meeting last Wednesday about the project. The music park will feature sculptural instruments that can be played by visitors to the park.

The best part? “It’s harmonized so you can play the instruments with other instruments,” Edey said.

The instruments will be winterized so they can remain in the park year round. They can also be incorporated with existing music initiatives. Edey said the instruments will cost roughly $30,000 but will be paid for through Rotary fundraisers and the club will be responsible for maintaining the music park.

“It’s a great project – really fun and it fits well,” said Deputy Mayor Jacqueline Faubert.

She asked if the club had spoken to the Lake Huron Fishing Club about a potential impact to the fish hatchery from noise. Edey said it would be discussed, but noted that the sound is quite low – below 80 decibels.

Councillor Laura Haight pointed out that the park is located on a main road and a cross walk should really be considered. She wondered if the club had investigated other locations, such as Geddes Park. Edey said Rotary Park can be accessed by cars, boats and pedestrians, there is a playground there and public washrooms. As well, with it being the Rotary Foundation’s 100th anniversary, the club is looking to draw attention to Rotary initiatives.

The Rotary Club asked for council approval to build the music park and for promotion of the park by the municipality. Council directed municipal staff to bring back a report to a meeting in the near future.