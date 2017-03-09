Section: News News

A 39-year-old man led police through a swamp and up a tree before finally being taken into custody Feb. 24.

At 8:30 p.m., Huron County OPP responded to the area of Orange Hill, northwest of Gorrie, to patrol for a possible impaired driver that had nearly struck another vehicle. As officers were responding, police learned the male driver had ditched his Lincoln SUV and fled the scene into a nearby swamp. After exiting the swamp, the impaired driver hopped into a nearby parked vehicle and was ready to leave when he was confronted by the owner of the vehicle. The man took off on foot, and then decided to climb a large tree.

Police arrived and began speaking with the man. After some convincing, the man gave himself up and climbed down from the tree. He was arrested and taken into custody. The man, from South-Bruce, was transported to the Wingham OPP detachment where a Drug Recognition Expert (DRE) evaluated the driver and formed the opinion he was impaired by a drug.

As a result, the man was charged with impaired driving by drug, theft of a motor vehicle and trespass by night. He has since been released from custody and has a court date March 13 in Goderich. He also received an automatic 90-day driver's licence suspension.