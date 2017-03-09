Section: Sports Sports

By Josh Howald

After winning a Bluewater Athletic Association championship on home ice last week, the Kincardine District Secondary School girls hockey team kept the good times rolling by going 4-0 at the CWOSSA tournament this week. The Knights defeated St. David’s in overtime yesterday (Tuesday) to win a CWOSSA championship and qualify for the OFSAA provincial championship tournament later this month in Stratford.

The KDSS girls hockey team winning the BAA girls hockey championship last week at home. Yesterday the Knights won a CWOSSA championship in Owen Sound. (Josh Howald photo)

On Thursday morning KDSS skated to an 8-3 win over Grey Highlands Secondary School to win the BAA championship on home ice at the Davidson Centre in Kincardine. Jennelle Smeltzer had a five-point performance for the Knights with two goals and three helpers. Madison Beishuizen scored twice and assisted on two others for a four-point game. Other goals were scored by Georgia Fields, Alyssa Andrews, Emma Swift and Emma Twolan. For the full story on the BAA final, see this week’s print edition of The Kincardine Independent.

The BAA crown sent the Knights to the CWOSSA tournament in Owen Sound Monday and Tuesday. Monday, Sophia Tomaini blanked Paris for a 5-0 win in the opener. Later in the day Kincardine edged out Norwell District 4-3. KDSS won a semi-final game yesterday (Tuesday) morning to qualify for the final against St. David’s. Things were even at the end of regulation, and the 3-on-3 overtime period saw Beishuizen play hero with the game winner. For the full story on the CWOSSA tournament, don’t miss next week’s print edition of The Kincardine Independent.