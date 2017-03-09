Kinucks sweep Parry Sound

By Josh Howald

It was a slow start but a frenzied finish Friday night for the Kincardine Miller Insurance midget Kinucks.

Kincardine celebrates the game-tying goal late in the third period of Game 3 of the OMHA semi-final series with Parry Sound Friday night at the Davidson Centre in Kincardine. (Josh Howald photo)

Kincardine advanced to the All-Ontario finals with a 3-2 come-from-behind overtime win over Parry Sound in Game 3 of the OMHA semi-finals Friday night in front of a near capacity crowd at the Davidson Centre in Kincardine.

"Good teams find ways to win," said Kincardine coach Cory Hamilton. "The boys were calm on the bench, never panicked and waited for our chances."

And those chances certainly did come. But Kincardine did not look good early in this game. The Kinucks had won both Games 1 and 2 on the road, with Game 2 going to overtime. Parry Sound struck first in Game 3. Josh Loof scored four minutes into the game. Jacob Kearns made it 2-0 for the guests in the second.

"I'm not sure what happened, it seemed like we were ready to go before the game," said Hamilton. "We took some penalties that weren't great, but luckily we figured things out. (Riley) Cherrett is a big-game guy and picked some big moments to score."

Cherrett got Kincardine on the scoreboard midway through the second period. Connor Gibson and Chase Meurs assisted on the goal, which woke up a large crowd at the Davidson Centre. Now down just a goal, Kincardine pressed for the equalizer. Some wide open hockey made for an entertaining third period, and also left Kincardine goalie Jamie Brock on the hot seat a couple of times. Brock came up large, and Parry Sound eventually broke down.

Loof was sent off for an unnecessary punch to the head of a Kincardine player in front of his own bench. Kincardine made him pay as Cherrett scored his second goal of the game on the ensuing power play. Meurs and Jake Fair assisted on the tying goal with 3:53 remaining.

Lyle Archer hooked a Kincardine player around the neck early in the overtime period and was handed a minor penalty. He could have also been handed a spearing penalty moments later but was spared. If that wasn't enough, less than a minute later Parry Sound captain Adam Badger sealed his team's fate with a hit-from-behind that put his team at a two-man disadvantage. He was also ejected from the game.

On the power play, a loose puck squirted towards the point and Jake Fair took a few strides and one-timed a rocket that ended this contest and sparked a wild celebration.

"(Fair) is a big weapon on our power play. It was nice to see him score in a big moment - he has been so good for us all year," said Hamilton.

So now the midgets will face Mooretown in the OMHA championship series. Mooretown isn't a totally unfamiliar opponent for the Kinucks. They have played each other twice this season. Kincardine defeated them 6-1 in a tournament in Strathroy, and then edged them out in a shootout at the International Silver Stick tournament.

"We're not looking too much into that first game. We saw a different team at the Silver Stick," said Hamilton. "They are well-rounded and play a similar style to us. I expect a good series."

Mooretown is coming off a 3-1 series win over Simcoe.

Both teams will get a bit of break before this series will begin. The series isn't likely to begin until March 18. Kincardine lost the flip, so Mooretown will have home ice advantage. Games 1 and 2 will be March 18 and 19 in Mooretown, with Games 3 and 4 being played back in Kincardine the following weekend (March 24-25). If needed, Game 5 would be March 26 in Mooretown and a sixth game in Kincardine one or two days later. Once it has been finalized, it will be posted on our website, www.independent.on.ca.

Mooretown has several players who were going to be away for March break, and Kincardine has a couple as well. That's why the teams decided to wait to begin this series.

"We want to play them with their regular team and with our regular team. We figured we will get the best series if both teams are healthy and full," said Hamilton. "Plus it's a good chance to recharge the batteries."

Kincardine last won an OMHA midget championship in 2012.