Host Petrolia for Game 1 of OMHA finals Saturday night

By Josh Howald

Kincardine will now take on Petrolia for an OMHA All-Ontario atom B championship.

Kincardine fires a slapper at the Parry Sound goal during Game 3 of the OMHA atom B semi-final series Friday night at the Davidson Centre in Kincardine. (Josh Howald photo)

The Canadian Tire atom Kinucks completed a three-game sweep of Parry Sound Friday night in front of a large crowd at the Davidson Centre in Kincardine. This game wasn't even close, as the Kinucks skated to a convincing 6-0 victory in Game 3 of the OMHA semi-final series. Kincardine had won Games 1 and 2 of this series in Parry Sound.

It appears as if the OMHA finals will open Saturday night in Kincardine. Game 1 is scheduled for 7 p.m. this Saturday at the Davidson Centre. Game 2 will be Sunday night in Petrolia. Games 3 and 4 will follow the same pattern, with a Saturday night game in Kincardine and Sunday night game in Petrolia the following weekend.

Petrolia advanced to the finals with a three-game sweep of Ingersoll.

Kincardine earned its way to the finals with a four-goal outburst in the second period of Game 3 that put this series away. Following a scoreless opening frame, Brandon Bishop opened the scoring early in the second from Nolan Janes. Six minutes later Jordan McDonald made it 2-0 from Ty McQuillin. Just 13 seconds later Bishop scored his second goal unassisted. Trent Houghton scored to give the atoms a 4-0 lead with less than a second left in the second period. Jack Beddington had the helper.

Bishop completed his hat trick with a lovely goal early in the third. An awful turnover at the Parry Sound line sent him in all alone, and he made no mistake in roofing the puck to give Kincardine a 5-0 lead. Houghton scored his second of the game - also a pretty looking goal - with less than two minutes remaining on the clock. The unassisted goal made the final score 6-0.

Rowan Cherrett posted the shutout in goal for the Kinucks, and allowed just three goals in three games in this series.