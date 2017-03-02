Section: News News

By Barb McKay

The Ontario government has told utility companies that they cannot disconnect customers this winter, but those in the industry are concerned it may do more harm than good.

Ontario Energy Minister Glenn Thibeault issued a letter to electricity and natural gas distributors last Tuesday asking them to voluntarily refrain from disconnecting customers whose bills fall into arrears. Lisa Milne, president of Westario Power, told The Independent that a special board meeting was called and it was agreed that the company would submit to the minister’s request. The following day, however, Thibeault informed utilities that legislation was enacted and a moratorium on disconnections is in effect until April 30. Milne notified the province that Westario would comply.

Milne said the legislation does not address the real problem.

“The real issue is the rising cost of electricity and this legislation does not change that; it only delays when people have to pay their bills.”

Milne is concerned that if people put off paying their hydro bills because there is no immediate threat of disconnection they will face a more challenging situation come spring when monthly bills have accumulated.

“If there is one message I could put out there it is please do not take this as a payment holiday,” she said. “Please get in touch with our office and we will work with you.”

She said Westario encourages all of its customers to get on equal billing so that payments are the same throughout the year and customers are not caught off guard by higher bills during the winter.

Milne said the government needs to do more to address rising electricity costs and help customers with low incomes.

“I don’t think the programs that are in place have been targeted enough to that specific group, so I think there is more the government can do.”

She added that more transparency is needed on electricity bills so customers have a better understanding of what they are paying for. If they adjust their electricity consumption and patterns they should be able to see line items that go up or down as a result.

The cost of electricity has also gone up significantly in the past 15 years, Milne noted. In 2002, the last time a moratorium on winter disconnections was put into effect, the price of electricity was 4.3 cents per kilowatt hour. The on-peak price is currently 18 cents per kilowatt hour.

“The government has contracted with itself,” said Milne. “The province owns OPG.”

She said it is time the government looks for a better way to negotiate the price of its contracts.

In the meantime, it is unclear if the moratorium legislation is a temporary measure.

“They did not indicate what will happen going forward,” Milne said.