Lots of Socks celebration on March 21

Section: News News

By Barb McKay

Last year, one local girl’s idea to celebrate World Down Syndrome Day garnered national attention. This year, organizers plan to take it to the next level.

Community Living Kincardine and District (CLKD) is preparing for the second annual Lots of Socks campaign. The campaign coincides with World Down Syndrome Day, which takes place each year on March 21, as individuals born with Down Syndrome have three copies of their number 21 chromosome, rather than the typical two.

Last year, CLKD client Amy Boudrais approached staff with a unique suggestionto feature local people with Down Syndrome in a poster campaign with bright, colourful and funky socks – to raise awareness about Down Syndrome and celebrate what makes each person who has it special. The posters were displayed at 26 local businesses and schools throughout the month of March. The Kincardine campaign was picked up by The Mighty, a national online media company that shares the stories of individuals with disabilities and partners with non-profit organizations which provide resources, and the story received hundreds of thousands of views. On Facebook, Kincardine’s Lots of Socks campaign was viewed and shared widely.

“It was successful beyond our wildest dreams,” said Beth French of CLKD. “We really hadn’t known what to expect.”

In its first year, the Lots of Socks campaign featured 11 individuals, including baby Pippa McIver who with her mother Caitlin Smith belongs to a new local group for children with Down Syndrome – Homies with Chromies.

“It was a really meaningful event for them, not only to know their children could live in the community but be celebrated,” French said.

The campaign was special to all involved, particularly Boudrais who saw her idea go from concept to reality. Her poster was displayed in the front window of Fincher’s.

“She just stopped and stared and was in awe,” French said. “It was a really big moment for her.”

Cassandra Ritchie is thrilled to be involved in this year’s campaign.

“We love doing Lots of Socks,” she said last week. “My favourite part is wearing the socks. I have lots.”

The event has grown substantially and this month approximately 45 businesses, schools and organizations will create their own Lots of Socks display with a poster featuring one of at least 12 CLKD clients. The theme this year is ‘My Voice, My Community’ and the participants will be photographedby Kincardine photographer and CLKD employee ShandraRobbescheuten in settings that have meaning to them, including the Davidson Centre arena, Kincardine trails and local schools.

“We have such a supportive community,” French said. “We got great support from businesses last year. Our community really takes something and embraces it. We have such strong connections.”

Last March’s campaign had businesses competing for the best window display and the Golden Sock Award, which ultimately went to Jerome Flowers and Gifts. French said there is still time to sign up to participate this year and posters will be delivered between March 6 and 8. Anyone who is interested can contact French at bfrench@clkd.ca or call 519-396-9434 ext. 234.

For the first time, a Lots of Socks Celebration will be held during the evening of March 21 at the Bruce Steakhouse. The will be a taco bar, a funky socks fashion show and a photo booth where attendees can express themselves with their own fun socks. The event is also meant to raise funds for the Homies with Chromies group to cover the cost of publishing a book they have co-written, Meet Will and Jake, with illustrations by local artist Sarah Diebel. Parents will do a live reading of the book about two little boys with Down Syndrome. Tickets to the celebration are $30 and can be purchased at the Bruce Steakhouse, West Shore Clothing and the CLKD office on Lambton Street.