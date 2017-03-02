Section: News News

The Kincardine and District Chamber of Commerce has released the list of nominees for the 2017 Community Achievement Awards.

The nominees for Bruce Power Citizen of the Year are Lynn Evans, Linda Stanley and Richard Yun. Nominees for the following awards are:

Enbridge Quality of Life Award – Penetangore Wellness, Lake Huron Learning Collaborative and Rick Rock Memorial Golf Tournament.

RBC Golden Apple Award – Joanne Wilson, Stacey Palmer and Janey Campbell.

OPG Environmental Award – Pine River Watershed Initiative Network, Victoria Zambito (7K Trail Challenge) and Brad Kirkconnell.

Jacques Law Youth Programming Excellence Award – Jesse Topp, Melanie Pyke and Jennifer Hunter.

Meridian Good Neighbour Award – Bruce Telecom Young Entrepreneur Award – Keith Foster of ZUUL, Jesse Lorusso of Lorusso School of Dance and Holly McCormick of Allure Beauty and Medi Spa.

Miller Insurance Farm/Farm-Related Business – R.G. & G. Farms Ltd., Courtney Grain and Seed Ltd. and Homefront Acres Apples.

Community Living Kincardine and District Inclusion Award – Leah Lance of Lake Huron Video, Magnum Fitness and Trillium Court.

BDO Customer Service Excellence Award – Fincher’s, Pet Value and McKechnie Pharmacy.

Municipality of Kincardine New Business Award – Kincardine Record, DawgJiuJitsu Kickboxing and M.M.A. and 7 Acres.

Superheat FGH Business Person of the Year – Sebastien and Kristy Garneau of CRG Energy Projects Inc., Chris Turcotte of Creative Casuals and Lindsay Cormier of CIBC.

myFM Business of the Year – CRG Energy Projects Inc., Bruce Steakhouse and Hawgs Breath Saloon and Deli.

This year’s Community Achievement Awards gala will be held March 25 at the Marriott hotel, beginning at 6 p.m. Tickets can be purchased by calling the Chamber at 519-396-9333 or emailing kincardine.cofc@bmts.com.