A 45-year-old Kincardine man is facing impaired driving charges after he was pulled over by Woodstock police while trying to enter Highway 401 the wrong way on Feb. 19.

According to a report from the Woodstock Police Service, an officer on patrol observed a Ford Explorer drive through a red light south bound on Norwich Avenue at Juliana Drive in the City of Woodstock.

The officer followed the vehicle and was shocked to watch as the driver turned eastbound onto the westbound Highway 401 off ramp at Norwich Avenue. The officer activated the police cruiser’s emergency lights and siren and followed the vehicle, now travelling the wrong way on the westbound 401 off ramp.

Fortunately, police say, the driver pulled over and was subsequently arrested for impaired driving. The driver provided breath samples back at the station that were over twice the legal limit. The Woodstock police were concerned to find that the driver had his 15-year-old child in the vehicle with him at the time.