Kincardine District Secondary School may have come up short in the Bluewater Athletic Association final, but it was all-Knights, all day at the CWOSSA junior boys basketball tournament Friday in Kitchener.

The KDSS junior boys basketball team won a CWOSSA championship Friday. (submitted photo)

The KDSS juniors cruised to a 44-23 win over Emmanuel. Cam Lamont led all Kincardine scorers with 13 points. Justin Van Wodenboerg had seven points for Emmanuel.

Earlier in the day, the Knights had defeated Delhi District Secondary School 44-30 in a semi-final contest. Carson Stevenson had 17 points for KDSS in the win. Dylan Wells had 14 points for DHSS.

The junior Knights had ran through the BAA regular season with a perfect record before being smoked in the BAA playoff final by Owen Sound. The juniors then made the most out of a second opportunity to extend the season.

That, however, is a wrap for the squad - there is no OFSAA provincial championship tournament for junior boys basketball.

The KDSS senior boys basketball team was also at the CWOSSA tournament Thursday and Friday.

Like the juniors, the senior Knights also lost in the BAA championship game. But unlike their junior counterparts, they failed to qualify for Friday's CWOSSA final. The senior Knights were eliminated by Waterford in a semi-final game 45-34.