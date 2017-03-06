Parry Sound in town for Game 3 Friday

Section: Sports Sports

By Josh Howald

The Kincardine Miller Insurance midget Kinucks are a game away from the All-Ontario finals.

Kincardine won Games 1 and 2 of their OMHA semi-finals on the weekend in Parry Sound, and could complete a three-game sweep Friday night on home ice.

Game 3 is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. Friday night at the Davidson Centre. If Parry Sound forces a fourth game, it would be played Saturday at 3:30 p.m. in Kincardine. If a fifth game becomes necessary, it would be back in Parry Sound on Sunday night.

Kincardine staged an emotional comeback to win Game 2 on Sunday in overtime. The teams were tied 2-2 at the second intermission, and Parry Sound took a 3-2 lead on a controversial goal early in the third period. The Shamrocks took a two-goal lead with a power play goal shortly after. However, Kincardine rallied and scored twice to force an extra period. With four minutes left in the overtime period Parry Sound went to the penalty box and the Kinucks made them pay, scoring for a 5-4 win and a 2-0 series lead.

The previous day, Kincardine won the series opener 4-2. The teams traded goals in the first period, with Skylar Rutledge scoring for the midgets and Michael Evans finding the back of the net for Parry Sound. Riley Cherrett and Rhys Vollmer assisted on Rutledge's tally.

Connor Gibson scored from Rutledge in the second period to give Kincardine a 2-1 lead. Rutledge picked up his second goal and third point of the game early in the third period. That goal made it 3-1 for the Kinucks. Vollmer and Chase Meurs assisted. With 6:42 remaining, Gibson scored his second goal of the contest, this one an unassisted effort. Joel Bishop scored for Parry Sound with 1:08 left to play to make the final score 4-2.

Mooretown is waiting to see who comes out of this series after eliminating Simcoe in four games in the other midget B OMHA semi-final series.