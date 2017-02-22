Section: News News

By Barb McKay

This summer, the Lions Park splash pad will not only be functional, it will also be beautiful.

The Kincardine Lions Club received the green light from the Municipality of Kincardine council during its meeting last Wednesday to go ahead with the installation of gardens around the water park. The gardens have been designed by the municipality’s horticulturist andthe work will be supervised by horticultural staff.

“I think it’s terrific,” Councillor Maureen Couture said of the plan. “It will beautify the area more than it was before.”

The Lions Club is also proposing to install two flag poles – one bearing the Lions Club flag and the other bearing the Canadian flag – near the friendship arch at the splash pad. There are plans in the coming years to also fly the Ontario, Kincardine Reunion and municipal flags. Couture asked if it was necessary or appropriate to have the Canada flag flying at Lions Park since there is already one at the bottom of Harbour Street. CAO Murray Clarke said he would talk to the club about it, as there is concern the park could appear cluttered with flags.

The Lions Club will cover the cost of all the materials for the project and municipal horticultural staff will help with labour and ongoing maintenance, which is expected to be minimal.

“I have to hand it to the Lions Club,” said Councillor Gord Campbell. “The work they are doing is great.”