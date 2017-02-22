Section: News News

By Barb McKay

The Snowbirds are coming to Bruce County.

Local aviator Philip Englishman attended last Wednesday’s council meeting to make the announcement that the famed Canadian Forces Air Demonstration Squadron will perform at a special airshow marking Bruce County’s 150th anniversary.

The airshow is being organized by the Saugeen Municipal Airport in Brockton and will feature a T33 fighter jet cockpit that visitors can sit in and have their photo taken, a model airplane show and a ‘dog fight’ by airplanes from the Canadian Warplane Heritage Museum in Hamilton. There is no admission charge to attend the event, which will be held June 21.

Having the Snowbirds perform is particularly exciting, Englishman noted, as the squadron has not flown in Bruce County since 2004. While the Snowbirds will not charge for their demonstration, Englishman is approaching municipal councils within Bruce County for funding to cover the cost associated with hosting them, including a meet and greet event that will take place June 20.

“I want this to be a party for everyone in the county,” Englishman said. “We want this to be a fun family day.”

Council agreed to have staff take a look at the 2017 budget to see what the municipality could contribute financially to the event.