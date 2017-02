Section: Sports Sports

The Face-Off Against Youth Homelessness drew an enthusiastic crowd to the Davidson Centre Saturday. Members of the South-Bruce OPP, Municipality of Kincardine Fire Department and KDSS faced off against each other for three short games. Here, Joan Chanmey of the YMCA Housing Services of Grey Bruce, drops the puck betwen Greg de Vries, left, and Boyd Deveraux. Each of the former NHLers picked a side for the games. (Barb McKay photo)