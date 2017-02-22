Section: Sports Sports

By Josh Howald

How does a trip to Parry Sound sound?

Kincardine finished off Elmvale Saturday evening on home ice in Game 4. (Josh Howald photo)

The Kincardine Miller Insurance midget Kinucks will face Parry Sound in the OMHA semi-finals.

The midgets advanced to the All-Ontario semi-final series with a win in Game 4 of the quarter-finals Saturday afternoon at the Davidson Centre in Kincardine. Kincardine took a 2-0 series lead into Game 3 of this series Friday night in Elmvale, but couldn't sweep the Georgian Bay champions. Elmvale edged out the Kinucks 3-2 to force a fourth game.

That fourth game was played in front of a good crowd at the Davidson Centre in Kincardine Saturday afternoon. But like Games 1 and 2 of this series, it was pretty well over before the first period ended. Like both earlier Kincardine victories in this series, the Kinucks jumped out to a 3-0 first period lead.

Riley Cherrett scored from Chase Meurs to open the scoring midway through the frame. Less than two minutes later, Dayn Freiburger made it 2-0 with help from Tanner Reid and Cherrett. With 2:31 to go in the first, Chris Coady scored from Rhys Vollmer and Meurs to give Kincardine a comfortable 3-0 lead.

Elmvale made it 3-1 early in the second period with a goal by Xander Bagyie, but Vollmer restored a three-goal cushion less than 60 seconds later. Cherrett and Meurs assisted on the goal. It was Meurs' third assist of the game and Cherrett's third point.

The three-goal lead didn't look that comfortable in the second half of the second period. The Kinucks got into penalty trouble, highlighted by a major penalty to Freiburger which put the Kinucks two-men short for more than a minute. Freiburger had just finished some text book penalty killing of his own when on the forecheck he stuck his foot out on Elmvale's Andrew Priest. Priest went down as if his knee was blown out and Freiburger was ejected with a major. Priest returned to the ice during the man advantage.

Regardless, some excellent penalty killing by Kincardine and some timely stops by Jamie Brock kept Kincardine out front until they could play even strength hockey again in the third. The Kinucks tightened up defensively, and added another insurance goal five minutes into the third. Tanner Reid scored from Bradley Pickett and Skylar Rutledge to make it a 5-1 final.

The win gave Kincardine a 3-1 series win and moved them into the OMHA semi-finals. Parry Sound eliminated Gananoque in Game 4 of their quarter-final series on Saturday. The other semi-final series has already started - Mooretown won Game 1 of its series against Simcoe on the weekend.

A tentative schedule has been worked out between Kincardine and Parry Sound, but it had yet to have been finalized by the OMHA as of Monday afternoon. The series looks like it will begin in Parry Sound on Saturday evening, with Game 2 Sunday afternoon there as well. Kincardine will likely host Game 3 on Friday, March 3. Game 4, if necessary, would also be in Kincardine the following day. If a fifth game is required, it would be played in Parry Sound on March 5. Once the schedule has been confirmed, it will be posted with game times online at www.independent.on.ca.