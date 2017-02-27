Section: Sports Sports

The Kincardine Canadian Tire atom Kinucks will take on Parry Sound in an OMHA semi-final series.

The Kinucks had been waiting for an opponent since completing a three-game sweep of Penetang on Feb. 12. On Saturday, Parry Sound eliminated Stirling to advance to the All-Ontario semis. The other atom B semi-final will feature Ingersoll and Petrolia.

Like the midget schedule against Parry Sound, the dates and times have been tentatively set, but have yet to be finalized by the OMHA and are therefore subject to change. Once confirmed, a series schedule will be posted online at www.independent.on.ca. As of Monday afternoon, it appears the series will open in Parry Sound on the weekend with Games 1 and 2 being played Saturday evening and Sunday afternoon. Game 3 would be back in Kincardine March 3, with Game 4 (if needed) the following day in Kincardine. Should a fifth game be required, it would be back in Parry Sound March 5.