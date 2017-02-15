Announcement regarding another new doctor expected next month

By Barb McKay

The final cost of renovations to the Hawthorne Medical Clinic has yet to be determined, but the project is included in this year’s municipal budget.

During last Monday’s Municipality of Kincardine budget meeting councillors questioned proposed big spending on the medical clinic and learned that the extensive work is being done to accommodate the influx of new physicians. Originally, upgrades to examining rooms and renovations to the administrative space were budgeted at $200,000. However, during a budget meeting in January a much higher figure – $600,000 – was presented.

Councillor Randy Roppel asked how where the new cost estimate came from. Deputy Mayor Jacqueline Faubert noted that the clinic is a fairly new building and she wanted to know what the rationale is for the renovations. Building and Planning Director Michele Barr explained that the municipality had obtained drawings and a rough cost estimate for construction from an architect and that was the quote it received.

The plan is to convert the administration area to the left of the medical clinic entrance into offices for doctors. Barr said there is a great deal of work involved including removing walls, electrical work, mechanical work, soundproofing and new flooring. Additional administration space will also be created in the lower level, currently occupied by the Kincardine Family Health Team and McKechnie Pharmacy. Following an inquiry at the previous budget meeting about potentially using the space rented to McKechnie Pharmacy, Treasurer Roxana Baumann informed council that there is a 10-year lease in place until 2023, which provides $47,000 in annual revenue for the municipality.

CAO Murray Clarke said additional space is needed at the medical clinic to accommodate the increasing number of new family physicians who are coming on board. More doctors are needed in Kincardine now than in the past, Clarke said. Retiring physicians had rosters of 2,000 patients and new doctors are used to working with a patient load of 800 to 1,000. The clinic is currently staffed by 13 doctors and there is an expected announcement next month about the recruitment of another new doctor.

“It is a turnkey commitment on the part of the municipality to provide the space for physicians to work,” Clarke said.

There is $227,000 remaining in the medical clinic reserve fund, which will go towards the renovation costs. There are also funds available in the municipal health care reserve fund.

“Our building is not that old – that’s a lot of money,” said Councillor Gord Campbell.

“The $600,000 is just a budgetary figure,” Barr said. “Once it’s tendered and put out there we’ll know what the number is and it might not be $600,000. This is the first kick at the can to look at how we can accommodate these new doctors.”