Council looks to form committee to create plan to fund community projects

By Barb McKay

Municipality of Kincardine residents will see an increase of 7.28 per cent on the municipal portion of their tax bill this year, due mainly to the cost of arbitration resulting from the failed sale of Bruce Telecom to Eastlink.

Together with county and education taxes, the blended tax rate increase for 2017 is 3.7 per cent, which amounts to an increase of $103 on the tax bill for residents with an average property value of $244,000.

According to Kincardine Mayor Anne Eadie, who addressed that tax rate increase during last Monday’s final municipal budget meeting, less than one per cent of the increase is due to operating expenditures and 2.7 per cent for capital costs. The remainder comes from legal costs associated with the arbitration from the aborted sale of Bruce Telecom – expected to total $625,000.

The municipality did reduce its operating budget by $200,000 by passing along costs related to converting Bruce Telecom’s governance structure to a municipal services corporation to the telecommunications company. While the Bruce Telecom board has finalized its budget, it has not yet been approved by council. The adjustment trimmed 1.7 per cent off of the municipal tax rate increase.

Council approved a proposal to raise the price of bag tags by 50 cents to $2.50 each, increasing revenue for the municipality by an estimated $53,000. The price increase came into effect last Tuesday.

The new automatic aid agreement with the Paisley Fire Department to service the northeast corner of the municipality added $32,833 to the budget, but a below budget contract for the chief administrative officer recruitment process trimmed $15,000 off the budget.

Restoration of the Kincardine tennis courts on Harbour Street is one of the few previously unfunded capital projects that will be included in the budget this year. The Kincardine Tennis Club has raised $20,000 to replace fencing around the courts, while the remainder of the $150,000 cost will come from the Armow Wind community benefits reserve fund ($100,000) and parkland trust reserve fund ($30,000).

Other projects that passed muster include the construction of sidewalks on St. Albert Street ($100,000 to be funded from the lifecycle reserve fund) and the reconstruction of Walsh Street ($670,000 to be funded from the lifecycle reserve fund and sewers reserve fund). Councillor Randy Roppel asked if council would include adding the reconstruction of Maple Street in Tiverton to the budget. The project is budgeted at $702,000.

“I’m sure I’ll get a ‘no’ but at least I’ve asked,” he said.

“And what would you take out, Randy?” Eadie asked. “You’d have to take Walsh Street out – they cost around the same – and I’m not willing, but we’ll see what the rest of council says.”

Councillor Gord Campbell said Walsh Street is badly in need of repair and it is a route used regularly by school buses. Eadie said Maple Street remains on the priority list for capital projects.

Future funding for community projects

Limited funds and little appetite for a larger municipal tax rate increase left several proposed projects off the 2017 budget.

Projects high up on the ‘want’ list included construction of a new Whitney Crawford Community Centre ($6.2 million), phase three of the Kincardine Centre of the Arts renovation ($465,000), a new concession building at the Bruce Avenue soccer fields ($230,000) and new lighting at the fields ($92,000), a playground at Stonehaven Park ($42,350) and a pavilion in Inverhuron ($325,000).

“I don’t think we can do any of these projects this year,” said Councillor Maureen Couture.

She stressed that a meeting needs to be held to determine how to use the $600,000 annual payments that Armow Wind has pledged to allocate for the next 18 years to a community benefit reserve fund.

“We need to tell people we can’t do these things this year, but also give them hope for the future.”

Deputy mayor Jacqueline Faubert said it is a great idea and she would like to see a discussion take place sooner rather than later.

Councillor Laura Haight said council should allow Parks and Recreation Director Karen Kieffer to complete her parks master plan first because while some of the proposed projects may align with the overall plan for the municipality, some may not. She noted that it is also important to consider that some of the projects – those that involve infrastructure – will require staff for operations and maintenance, and there is a cost associated.

Haight also suggested having Treasurer Roxana Baumann look into options for maximizing the contributions to the community benefit fund and also payments from OPG as part of the hosting agreement for the deep geologic repository (when the payments are reinstated). She said the funds do not have to be spent every year; they could be invested to allow the fund to grow and projects could be funded from the accrued interest.

“I have no problem with anything anyone has said, but planning-wise - let’s do it this year,” Couture said.