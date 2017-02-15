Section: News News

Bruce Power is informing boaters of the presence of thermal monitoring stations in the vicinity of the Bruce site, which contain ropes that pose a risk of entangling in propellers.

Bruce Power conducts long-term and continuous monitoring of the thermal water plume from the Bruce A and B outflows in order to determine the extent and duration of the plume, seasonal variations, and to verify that site operations are causing no significant adverse environmental impacts.

There have been 25 monitoring stations deployed since the last fall, and they will remain in place until May, when the current winter stations will be replaced with a summer configuration, where surface marker buoys are used.

The monitoring stations span from McRae Point, south of the Bruce site, to MacGregor Point, to the north. They are deployed between five and 20 metres of depth, close to shore and extend offshore roughly 2.5 kilometres.

A series of ropes connect the anchors and the temperature loggers. Due to natural conditions in the lake, such as currents and wave action, it is possible for the anchors to shift position, allowing the ropes to rise closer to the surface than intended. With the lack of ice accumulation on the lake surface this winter, there is now the potential for boat propellers to make contact with the ropes. Bruce Power requests that boaters exercise caution, be aware and remain mindful of the hazard while in the vicinity of the Bruce site.