More volunteers needed to run Chantry Chinook Classic Salmon Derby

Section: News News

By Barb McKay

In the wake of concerns that the future of the Kincardine fish hatchery was in jeopardy due to a lack of volunteers, several people have come forward to keep it going.

KTTPS is one of several schools that participates in programs with the Kincardine Fish Hatchery. Students Tony Chen, Ran Hinchberger and Caidance Reyneveld are seen here in this photo from the Independent file archive.

The Lake Huron Fishing Club (LHFC) has been raising brown trout and rainbow trout at the hatchery and releasing them into Lake Huron since 1993 and to date have released more than one million trout into the lake. The club and the fish hatchery are operated solely by volunteers who have a strong interest in sport fishing, as well as the health and vitality of Lake Huron, and are funded through grants and fundraising.

The LHFC is working to find a replacement for Kincardine hatchery manager Al Wilkins, who will resign in April after managing the hatchery’s operations since its inception. The club is dividing up Wilkins’ responsibilities between a handful of volunteers, but until last week did not have anyone to act as overall manager. Last month, when the club released its sustainability committee report it indicated that if members did not pick up more volunteer hours the Kincardine hatchery would close and the Chantry Chinook Classic Salmon Derby would no longer be held.

On Thursday evening, the LHFC held its annual meeting in Underwood and by the end of the meeting had filled all of its volunteer vacancies.

“We found enough people for the hatchery,” said club president Phil Hahn. “I’d like to thank all the people who stepped up. Without them we would have been in trouble.”

This year, there are 65,000 rainbow trout and 55,000 brown trout being raised at the Kincardine hatchery, in accord with a quota provided from the Ontario Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry. The rainbow trout will be released into the lake in the spring, when the water temperature reaches 50 degrees Fahrenheit, and the brown trout will be released this fall.

There are approximately 30 volunteers who share the daily duties at the hatchery and the LHFC has added the roles of secretary/treasurer, maintenance manager and manpower co-ordinator. Hahn said he is impressed with the calibre of people in place.

“All in all it is looking like a good future for the Lake Huron Fishing Club.”

Where the club now needs help is with the Chantry Chinook Classic Salmon Derby. The event, which has run for more than three decades, is the largest derby on Lake Huron and has raised hundreds of thousands of dollars over the years for lake conservation. The derby allows the club to run its school hatchery program, which allows elementary schools to raise trout and salmon from eggs to yearlings in their classrooms and release them into the lake. The program began with just one school seven years ago and has now grown to include 36 schools from Sarnia to Manitoulin Island. The LHFC works in partnerships with other clubs and organizations to carry out the program.

The club is currently looking to recruit volunteers to make this year’s derby a success, including a promotions and media co-ordinator to prepare and update promotional material and information for the event website, organize advertising and contact media. The club also requires a corporate sponsor canvasser and a sponsor co-ordinator for the event. Anyone who is interested in getting involved can contact Bert Kuntz at 519-389-4203 orbkuntz@bmts.com, or Brian Laing at 519-832-4122 or bflgencont@brucetelecom.com.