Section: News News

A fierce winter storm Sunday evening knocked out power all over Kincardine and beyond.

Hydro One said more than 17,000 customers were left without power on Sunday in 23 separate outages.

Downed power lines due to heavy winds wreaked havoc and sent Kincardine spiralling into darkness.

Wingham, Listowel, Stratford and Port Elgin were all left in the dark.

Power was restored to most area homes before 8 p.m. Sunday, though some residents were without power until Monday morning.