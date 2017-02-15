Section: News News

By Barb McKay

Time is running out to book your lane for the annual Big Brothers Big Sisters (BBBS) of Kincardine Bowl for Kids Sake.

This year’s fundraiser will be held March 4 and 5 at the Bruce Bowling Lanes. There are just a few late lanes available for teams on Saturday and Sunday is entirely sold out. This is the organization’s largest fundraiser and all the proceeds raised go directly to programs and services in the community. Last year the Kincardine chapter celebrated its 30th anniversary and raised $30,000 through the Bowl for Kids Sake.

“We have 25 teams registered so far – an amazing turnout,” said BBBS of Kincardine office and community co-ordinator Kayla Piekarz. “We are so excited!”

Teams have until Feb. 24 to register to allow participants time to collect pledges. Piekarz said event organizers have received overwhelming support from corporate sponsors this year. The Society of Energy Professionals, Bruce Telecom, Matchett Financial Services, Kincardine Family Dentistry, Epsilon Alpha and ReMax realtor Jeff Scott have all come on board to cover overhead costs. Numerous local businesses have also stepped up and donated prizes for the event.

The theme for this year’s Bowl for Kids Sake is ‘150 Years in Canada’. Participants are encouraged to wear red and white and Canada-themed attire.

To register, visit www.bigbrothersbigsisters.ca/kincardine or call 519-396-3565.