By Josh Howald

Kincardine thought they would have a chance to sweep away the Elmvale midgets Sunday night at home.

Kyle Hunter buries a first period chance during Game 1 of the OMHA midget quarter-finals aganist Elmvale Friday night at the Davidson Centre. (Josh Howald photo)

But Game 3 of this OMHA midget B quarter-final series never got further than the warm-ups. Scheduled to start at 6 p.m., winter wind knocked out power to all of Kincardine. The back-up generators at the Davidson Centre did kick in, but with a delay for the lights to come back on. A third power outage forced the teams to finally cancel the contest shortly after 7 p.m.

Game 3 will now be played Friday night in Elmvale in the time slot that was originally going to be Game 4. A fourth game, if necessary, would be in Kincardine Saturday.

"It's unfortunate for both teams," said Kincardine's head coach Cory Hamilton.

But particularly for the Kinucks, who had all the momentum after cruising to victory in Games 1 and 2 of the series Friday and Saturday. They neatly put Elmvale away in the first period of the series opener Friday night at the Davidson Centre in Kincardine. Elmvale came out playing on the edge, and paid the price. Kincardine capitalized on Elmvale's first penalty of the game when Chase Meurs opened the scoring. The second and third goals were also first period power play markers. Kyle Hunter scored from Skylar Rutledge to make it 2-0 and Riley Cherrett scored a big goal very late in the period to put Kincardine up 3-0. That, too, came with Elmvale in the penalty box. Bradley Pickett dealt the final blow with a second period goal from Rhys Vollmer.

Jamie Brock had the shutout in goal for Kincardine.

"The power play has been a big asset so far," said Hamilton. "All four goals in Game 1 and another four goals in Game 2 were all power play goals. That's eight of the 10 goals we have scored - and they are coming from different guys too. Both (power play) units are scoring."

Kincardine started Game 2 on the road the same way as Game 1. The Kinucks jumped out to a 3-0 lead and cruised from there. Jake Fair scored a pair, as did Vollmer. Gibson and Meurs each scored once. Vollmer added two assists for a four-point game. Fair, Will Graham and Chris Coady also added assists. Greg Wagner scored Elmvale's first goal of the series late in the third period when the outcome of this game had already been decided. Brock posted the win in goal for the midgets.

Hamilton wasn't looking past Elmvale, but is confident his team can end Elmvale's season.

"I think this team has put in the work this year that lets us feel confident to where we are at," said Hamilton.

"As long as we take care of how we play we can make the other teams adjust. We just make sure we play as hard as we can, and with speed. We have enough depth to roll three lines and have rested bodies ready to go each shift."

The team that emerges from this best-of-five quarter-final series will take on the winner of Parry Sound and Gananoque. They were tied 1-1 after Games 1 and 2 on the weekend. On the other side of the bracket, Mooretown has already advanced through and is waiting to face the winner of Ingersoll and Simcoe.

A healthy crowd was at the Davidson Centre Sunday night hoping to see Kincardine knock out Elmvale, but instead was treated to blackouts. Hamilton hopes the crowd returns to support his team in its quest for an OMHA championship.

"This is good hockey, these kids have put the work in," he said. "I have coached this team for three years now, and I think this team is on a bit of a different level. That is nothing against the other teams, but this one has a bit more depth."