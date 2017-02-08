Section: News News

By Pauline Kerr

An estimated 250 people, including Huron-Bruce MP Ben Lobb, Huron-Bruce MPP Lisa Thompson, Municipality of Kincardine Mayor Anne Eadieand councillor Laura Haight, gathered at the Islamic Centre in Kincardine for a candlelight vigil Friday evening.

Friday night's candlelit vigil outside the Islamic Centre in Kincardine. (Pauline Kerr photo)

Friday was the same day funerals were held in Quebec for three of the victims shot at a Quebec City mosque.The man accused of the murders is a French-Canadian college student who is reported to have violently anti-Muslim and far-right political views.

In Kincardine, after the formal speeches and the reading of a poem, people carrying flickering candles continued to gather in the icy wind outside the centre to ensure their message of support, friendship and peace was visible to everyone.

Some of the Kincardine people were from various local churches, and others were simply members of the community who were horrified by the murders of the six innocent men, some of them fathers with young children.

The event in Kincardine echoes similar gatherings, some formal but many spontaneous, held across the country. Organizers in Kincardine were Rev. Kathy Fraser, Joye Hunt, Allan Thompson and AymanFaddah. Efforts to get something together began only two days earlier. “Then it just spread,” said Fraser.

Thompson reached out to his friend at the mosque, AymannFaddah, to see how the community could get involved with their vigil.

“With little time to organize, we posted a simple notice to Facebook, borrowed the candles we use in the Christmas Eve service at the Presbyterian church in Glammis, and then to our amazement, watched as dozens and dozens of people arrived, bundled up against the bitter cold,” he said. “People drove from as far away as Bayfield, Goderich and Port Elgin to show their support for their Muslim neighbours.”

Lisa Thompson said how proud she was of the people of Kincardine for the amazing turnout.

“Here in Kincardine and across Huron-Bruce and across Canada we stand together, with all Canadians,” she said. “We stand united in the sense that we are an open, inclusive and welcoming community.”

AsifRaza, a local member of the Muslim community in Kincardine, read from a stirring poem that he wrote in the wake of the Quebec shootings.

Let us unite in future that we share;

Glorious and free, full of compassion and care.

If they say hate begets fear;

I say, let us say, Love begets hope.

Hope builds our ability to cope;

With differences in race, colour or faith;

The True North strong and free,

But for those who have fallen;

Your Soul quenched in love,

Your body drenched in blood.

You fell like a moth for light,

You arose as if dove in flight.

-Some of this material was drawn from a Facebook post by Allan Thompson, one of the organizers of the event.