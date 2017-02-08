Section: News News

A 26-year-old man is in critical condition in a Hamilton hospital as the result of a house fire Friday afternoon.

Kincardine Fire and Emergency Services responded to a 911 call at 3:25 p.m. Friday at 1433 Southline. They arrived to find the farm house completely engulfed in flames. A man residing at the home was taken to the Kincardine hospital prior to fire crews’ arrival and then transferred to a Hamilton hospital where he was listed in critical condition. A child at the home was treated at the Kincardine hospital and released.

Kincardine firefighters were on the scene for six hours, assisted by firefighters from the Tiverton station as well as a water tanker from the Ripley Huron Fire Department, Bruce County Paramedics, Hydro One and the OPP.

The house was destroyed and a cause or estimated loss has not been determined at this time.The fire is being investigated by the Fire Investigations Section of the Office of the Fire Marshal and Emergency Management.