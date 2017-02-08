Economic development committee to consider options for long-term space

By Barb McKay

The Kincardine visitor information centre will no longer be located downtown.

During its meeting last Wednesday, the Municipality of Kincardine council decided not to renew a lease agreement for its current space at 777B Queen St. and return to its former location at 1802 Highway 21. The lease agreement for the downtown space shared by the Kincardine and District Chamber of Commerce and Kincardine BIA is set to expire on Apr. 30. The cost to return to the highway would be significantly less at $10,500 annually compared to $24,483, including phone service, which the municipality paid for its Queen Street space in 2015.

Municipal staff explored several possible locations on Highway 21 at the direction of council, including Sobeys and Canadian Tire whose owners were interested but could not provide adequate space to house tourism staff. The municipal airport was also looked at but was considered too far from the urban area.

Deputy Mayor Jacqueline Faubert said her preference was always to have a prominent visitor centre downtown, but was not ruling out the airport. She said the community economic development committee is working on a proposal to transform the property where the airport house was located and develop a visitor rest stop with port-a-potties. As well, she said, only one quarter of the airport terminal is currently being used. She sees an opportunity to attract visitors there.

“Using our own building would be most cost effective,” Faubert said.

Tourism manager Kelly McDonald said the reasoning for not locating visitor services at the airport is that it is too far out of the way. At the proposed location on Highway 21, where the tourism office used to be located, there are restaurants close by and access to the downtown.

“It’s too bad the airport was not a little closer to town, but I do like the idea of trailers being able to pull in there,” Mayor Anne Eadie said. “it’s a good thought and I wouldn’t mind investigating it more. It’s too bad we are on a timeline.”

Councillor Laura Haight said the most traffic the Kincardine visitor centre ever received was when it was located next to McDonald’s at Highways 9 and 21.

“The more you move it out the less it becomes about servicing the travelling public,” she said.

Councillor Mike Leggett said this past summer the visitor numbers were good at the downtown location and he would like to see a continued presence downtown. McDonald said a kiosk will be located at the Kincardine Arts Centre which she expects will be staffed by summer students by June.

Councillor Maureen Couture moved the motion to accept municipal staff’s recommendation to locate the visitor information centre at 1802 Highway 21 with a three-year lease and have the community economic development committee continue to explore using the airport for tourism services in the future, and council agreed.