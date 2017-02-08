Section: News News

By Barb McKay

Significantly more subsidies will be available to municipalities in rural and northern Ontario looking to bring in natural gas service.

The Ontario government announced last week that it will now provide $100 million in grants to extend natural gas to communities that are not yet serviced. Previously, the government had announced a program that would provide $30 million in grants and $200 million in loans for natural gas expansion, and it is not yet clear if the additional grants are new funding or if funding has shifted from the loan program.

During last Wednesday’s Municipality of Kincardine council meeting, mayor Anne Eadie said she, along with Huron-Kinloss mayor Mitch Twolan and Arran-Elderslie Mayor Paul Eagleson, had an encouraging meeting with Infrastructure Minister Bob Chiarelli on Tuesday at the Rural Ontario Municipal Association conference. Chiarelli, whose office made the funding announcement, said he hoped the municipalities would be able to apply for a grant in the spring at the time that EPCOR is expected to submit its application for the Southern Bruce natural gas project to the province.

“They are willing to work with us on certain details and on how we can move forward,” Eadie said.