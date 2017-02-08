New agreement includes flat fee for service, no capital costs

By Barb McKay

Residents of the Municipality of Kincardine’s northeast end will continue to receive fire services from Paisley.

It is an issue that divided council virtually in half. In a vote of five to four, the Municipality of Kincardine council agreed during its meeting last Wednesday to accept a new offer from the Municipality of Arran-Elderslie to receive fire services from the Paisley Fire Department. Paisley has been providing automatic aid to the Underwood area since 2005 and a five-year agreement expired in 2015.

When its last agreement with Arran-Elderslie for fire service was about to expire in November 2015, Kincardine requested a meeting with its neighbour to discuss a new agreement, but that never transpired. When the municipality received a bill for service mid-last year, it began looking into what other municipalities were paying for fire service from Paisley. Kincardine discovered it was paying 40 per cent more than Brockton, despite having fewer calls. After presenting a new proposal to Arran-Elderslie that would have Kincardine pay an annual fixed fee of $25,500, plus a flat fee of $1,350 per call for service, Arran-Elderslie countered by accepting the rate but requesting a 28 per cent contribution to the Paisley Fire Department’s capital costs.

Kincardine council rejected the offer and chose to turn the responsibility of responding to the northeast end over to the Tiverton fire station. However, during the Jan. 25 council meeting, one day before a public meeting in Underwood to explain the decision, councillor Randy Roppel announced that Arran-Elderslie had presented another offer. He presented a notice of motion to renegotiate with Arran-Elderslie.

Roppel revealed during last week’s council meeting that the offer came about following a conversation between himself, two representatives from the Municipality of Arran-Elderslie and two northeast Kincardine residents at the home of Paul Bennett on Concession 12. Roppel asked the Arran-Elderslie reps if they would put another offer on the table for fire services, noting that Kincardine had no interest in paying a capital charge. The offer that came back, sentvia email from Arran-Elderslie Clerk Peggy Rouse, is $51,400 annually for five years, plus CPI. There is no expectation of a capital contribution.

The offer was not presented to council until just a few days before its meeting last week and there were no details of what it included in the Committee of the Whole agenda package. Still, residents within the Paisley fire service area knew what was included and showed up to last week’s meeting with a petition of 122 signatures of residents who wanted the municipality to accept the offer. The consensus is, the municipality cannot put a price on safety.

Cynthia McGillivray told council that she used Google Maps to determine the travel times between fire departments to her home on Glen Cumming Road. Accordingly, the travel time from the Paisley department would be nine minutes while it would take Tiverton 18 minutes to respond. Those times, she said, are based on perfect weather conditions and no traffic. When faced with a medical emergency, McGillvray stressed, every minute counts.

Bennett also made a presentation to council and said the rate quoted by Arran-Elderslie for automatic aid and what the municipality would pay if it retained the service are not that far apart.

“Any model that uses response numbers as a basis for setting costs or the value of the service is severely flawed,” he said. “To begin with, the actual cost of a response call varies greatly from a call to a major blaze in a large dairy, grain or hog operation, warehouse or other building to rescuing a cat from a tree.”

Council needs to account for what it costs to operate a fire department, he noted. The cost to operate the Municipality of Kincardine Fire Department in 2016 was $1,114,091. The area covered in the mutual aid agreement is 10.9 per cent of the municipality, Bennett said. Therefore, the municipality’s cost to service an area that size last year was $126,752, compared to the $51,400 quoted by Arran-Elderslie.

Most council members indicated that they did not take issue with the quote proposed by Arran-Elderslie, but had other concerns. With sporadic responses from Arran-Elderslie over the term of the previous agreement, Deputy Mayor Jacqueline Faubert said she would like to see a clear communication protocol established.

Councillor Laura Haight took issue with how the agreement was being handled. She said it felt like council was negotiating with its own constituents rather than Arran-Elderslie.

“I would like to have a fulsome discussion,” she said. “I would like to negotiate this agreement, but I’d like to negotiate with Arran-Elderslie and not through our taxpayers.”

Maureen Couture said she appreciated that residents came out and provided council with the information they had, but she too would like to deal directly with Arran-Elderslie and in a timely manner.

“This delay of four months to get back to us is unacceptable,” she said. “This is not how you treat your neighbours.”

CAO Murray Clarke pointed out that the municipality has already initiated a process to switch the 911 dispatch from Paisley to Tiverton and the switchover will happen March 28. Fire Chief Kent Padfield said he needs to know if that process should be cancelled.

Roppel said he would like council to vote to accept the new offer from Arran-Elderslie that night. Faubert said she wanted to see wording in the agreement tweeked and Couture said she could not support the motion to accept the offer without first sitting down with Arran-Elderslie council.

Council took a vote and the motion passed with Roppel, Faubert, and Councillors Mike Leggett, Linda McKee and Gord Campbell voting in favour and Mayor Anne Eadie, Haight, Couture and Councillor Andrew White voting against.Staff was also directed to cancel the 911 dispatch changeover process.

“Well that’s it, we’ve accepted their kitchen table offer,” Eadie said afterwards.