Wolves battle back from five-goal hole in the third period of Game 2

Section: Sports Sports

By Pauline Kerr

Talk about a comeback!

Ripley celebrates Cody Britton's game-winning goal with four seconds left Saturday night in Ripley. The goal capped off an amazing third period comeback by the Wolves. (Pauline Kerr photo)

The playoff game between the Ripley Wolves and Petrolia Squires Saturday night was one for the history books. Game 1 had been played in Petrolia the previous weekend and had ended in a demoralizing 9-4 loss for the Wolves. It looked as if Game 2 was going the same way. The score was 6-1 at the end of the second period, with Drew Davidson scoring the only goal for the Wolves, Dan Nicoloff and Jordan Turcotte getting the assists.

Kurt Edwards had been pulled 11 minutes in after allowing two goals on four shots, replaced by Mitch Campbell. Brent Suave had scored twice for the Squires, and Kraig Wright, Kyler Keating, James McPhail and James Edgar had each found the back of the net for the visitors.

But then someone flipped the switch.

The Wolves hit the ice at the start of the third with their eyes on an almost impossible win despite being down by five goals.

Four seconds into the period, Cody Britton scored from Brett Catto and Tyler Soehner. Both the team and the hometown crowd in the stands seemed almost surprised – delighted but surprised. Petrolia scrambled to answer the goal – their fans weren’t worried yet, since a 6-2 lead in the third period usually means there’s little to worry about. Not in this game, though.

The Wolves had something else in mind. Catto got one of his own, with Davidson and Britton getting the assists. Then Matt Mah scored from Catto and Davidson.

"We had literally gotten no bounces all game," said Catto Monday morning.

"Then we dumped one in and it hit a stanchion and kicked into the slot and we scored. Thirty seconds later we scored again and all of a sudden it is a 6-4 game."

Jared Colling got goal number five, from Dylan Sayle and Derek Regier. The Ripley crowd was holding its collective breath. Would their Wolves be able to tie the score and force the game into overtime? Tyler Devos answered the question when he got the tying goal with assists from Nicoloff and the goaltender, Campbell. But the game wasn’t over.

With only 4.3 seconds on the clock, Tyson Soers went for the Petrolia net and won the game for Ripley, assists from Nicoloff and Devos. The crowd went wild.

Game 3 is Friday, Feb. 10 at Petrolia. Game 4 is back in Ripley on Sunday afternoon. That one is a 1:30 p.m. start. Game 5 is back in Petrolia Feb. 17 and Game 6 will be played in Ripley Feb. 19. Game 7, if necessary, has yet to be scheduled.

Elsewhere in the WOAA Senior AA playoffs, the Saugeen Shores Winterhawks took a 1-0 series lead on the Durham Thundercats, while the Mapleton-Minto 81's lead Tillsonburg 2-0. The other series, between Clinton and Tavistock, is even at 1-1.

In the WOAA Senior A playoffs, Shelburne and Elora split Games 1 and 2 of their series, while the Lucknow Lancers defeated Shallow Lake 3-1 at home to take a 1-0 lead in that series. The winners of those series will advance to Senior A semi-final series against Huron East and Milverton.

- with files from Josh Howald