Game 5 in Kincardine Saturday night

By Josh Howald

So much for home ice advantage.

Mike Fiegehen and Hanover's Kyle Borth work along the boards in Game 1 of the opening round series between Kincardine and Hanover Friday night at the Davidson Centre in Kincardine. (Pauline Kerr photo)

The road team has won all three games and the Nicol Insurance Kincardine Bulldogs trail the Hanover Barons 2-1 in the opening round of the Provincial Junior Hockey League Pollock Division playoffs.

Hanover stole Game 1 of the series in overtime Friday night at the Davidson Centre in Kincardine. The Bulldogs bounced back with a 5-2 win on the road Saturday night. The Barons won Game 3 in Kincardine Sunday afternoon 5-3.

Game 4 of the best-of-seven series is Friday night in Hanover at the P&H Centre. Kincardine will host Game 5 on Saturday at 7:30 p.m., with Game 6 scheduled for Sunday afternoon in Hanover. A Game 7, if necessary, would be played in Kincardine Tuesday night at 8:30 p.m.

Sunday afternoon's Game 3 started well enough for the 'Dogs. Goals from Payton Dunlop and Tyler Fregona gave them a 2-0 lead. Brodie LeMay scored a power play goal for the Barons late in the frame to cut the lead to one. Garrett Logie tied the game early in the second period, but Keegan McLelland restored Kincardine's lead two minutes later. But in the final five minutes of the second period, the Barons got goals from Jarrett Kuntz and Justin D. Graham to give the Barons a 4-3 lead at the second intermission.

Kincardine peppered the Barons with shots in the third period, but couldn't even the score. With Malcolm Young on the bench for an extra attacker, Kuntz sealed the game with an empty net goal with 59 seconds left on the clock.

Young, who played all three weekend games for the Bulldogs, made 34 saves. Braeden Ellis made 26 saves for the win. Ellis was in the Hanover net all weekend long as well. The win gave the Barons a 2-1 series lead.

The previous night in Game 2, Kincardine outshot the Barons 29-19 en route to a 5-2 win in which they never trailed. Fregona and Jesse Gunn had first period goals. Fregona scored his second of the game after Cole Leslie had scored for Hanover to make it 2-1, then set up Grant Stevens in the third period to make it a 4-1 game. Kuntz kept the Barons close with a goal that made it 4-2, but the Bulldogs put this one away with a late power play goal from captain Mike Osadca.

Hunter Robbins-Gibbons, Bryce McFadden and Logan Swanton also had assists for Kincardine.

It was a big win for the Bulldogs after losing in overtime Friday night.

All the scoring in Game 1 of this series was done in a 32 second span of the first period. Colton Culbert scored a power play goal from Noah Johnson to give the Barons a 1-0 lead. However, it didn't last long as Mike Fiegehen responded for Kincardine a half-minute later. McFadden and Gunn had the helpers.

That was it until 4:48 of overtime at the Davidson Centre. Graham scored the game winner unassisted to give his Barons first blood in this series.

Elsewhere in the PJHL Pollock Division playoffs, the Goderich Flyers stunned the Mitchell Hawks with a 3-2 win in Game 1 of their opening round series. Game 2 was to be played last night (Tuesday) in Goderich. The other series has the Mount Forest Patriots holding a 2-0 lead on the Wingham Ironmen, with Game 3 of that series on tonight (Wednesday) in Mount Forest.