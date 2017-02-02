Kincardine loses war hero, former mayor

By Josh Howald

The flag at the Canadian Royal Legion Branch #183 flew at half mast Monday to honour one of Kincardine's most decorated - and beloved - citizens.

Charlie Mann in the early 1980s. (Independent file photo)

Charles Mann died Saturday. He was 94.

Mann was a member of the legendary Devil's Brigade during the Second World War. He was born and raised in Port Hope and began a military stint in 1940. In 1942, he volunteered for the First Special Service Force.

The FSSF, also known as the Black Devils or the Devil's Brigade, was a top-secret commando unit of just 1,800 troops - both Canadian and American. They trained in Montana in unconventional military warfare - mountain climbing, cold weather survival and parachuting, for example. The best were then selected, and liberated towns in Italy and France.

After years of fierce combat, he returned to Canada when the war ended in 1945. He married June Popkin in 1946 while working as an operator with Atomic Energy Control Board. He worked at Rolfton and Chalk River until he transferred to Ontario Hydro and moved to Kincardine in 1960.

Mann wasn't one to be idle. He was involved in municipal politics for nearly three decades. He was a town councillor for nine years, and then served as mayor of the town for 14 years between 1981 and 1997.

He was a recipient of the United States Congressional Gold Medal, the Queen's Diamond Jubilee Medal and an Award of Excellence for service in the Second World War.

Over the years, he did countless hours of volunteer work, most notably at Branch #183 of the Royal Canadian Legion in Kincardine. He was an active and long time member of the Anglican Church and a supporter of both the Kincardine Scottish Pipe Band and the Lighthouse Swing Band. He was Kincardine's Citizen of the Year on at least one occasion.

Despite all of his worldy experience, he remained a man of the people. Mann was one of the most well-known and respected men in the history of Kincardine, yet remained humble and friendly. He was an excellent ambassador for the town of Kincardine, as well as all Canadians. He remained in touch with the dwindling number of FSSF troops and on several occasions represented Canadian veterans at memorial functions overseas.

He is survived by two children, Melodee (Peter) Purpura of Toronto and Marten (Dianne) Mann of Stratford. He will be missed by grandchildren Dianne and Bernd Wiegand, Carol Purpura, Terri and Andrew Suboch, Domonique Purpura, Marten and Sarah Mann, Michael and Stephanie Mann, nephew David Mann and many great-grand children.

He was predeceased by wife June, as well as three brothers and one sister.

Visitation for Mann will be held at the Davey-Linklater Funeral Home in Kincardine Friday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and again from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. The funeral service will be held at the Anglican Church of the Messiah in Kincardine on Saturday at 11 a.m.