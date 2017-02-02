Section: News News

By Barb McKay

Only a few select unfunded high priority capital projects will find their way into the 2017 Municipality of Kincardine budget.

With a large operating deficit as a result of hundreds of thousands of dollars in legal fees associated with arbitration from the aborted sale of Bruce Telecom and the process to change its governance model, council is faced with some tough decisions when it comes to choosing which projects will get the green light this year. There are 11 projects with a combined price tag of $4.67 million that are considered to be high priority.

Repairs to the Kincardine lighthouse will go ahead since the municipality learned it will receive a Canada 150 Community Infrastructure Program grant for $146,000.

One of the most costly projects proposed in the capital budget is the $600,000 renovation to the Hawthorne Community Clinic. The cost ballooned from $200,000 originally to include new physicians who have come on board. The work would include renovations to examining rooms and reconfigured office space for administration.

There is $235,000 in a medical clinic reserve fund for the project, but the remainder of the cost is unfunded. Councillor Maureen Couture noted that McKechnie Pharmacy is currently renting space in the lower level of the building and wondered if that space could be used by the physicians. Another suggestion from council was to dip into the health care reserve fund but Councillor Randy Roppel cautioned that if the hospital refurbishment ever went ahead that money would be needed.

Council elected to hold off on replacing the heating and cooling system in the medical clinic, for a savings of $20,000. New heat pumps for the former Westario building ($15,000) were also removed from the budget.

It looks as though the Kincardine tennis courts will be repaired this year. Council decided it could not hold the project off any longer, despite being denied an Ontario Trillium Foundation grant. It is expected to cost $150,000 to resurface the courts and install new fencing, for which the tennis club has raised roughly $15,000.

Mayor Anne Eadie said there is $116,000 remaining in the Armow Wind Community Benefit Fund after money is deducted for the municipal airport refurbishment project. Treasurer Roxana Baumann said council should be cautious in case the airport project goes over budget, but acknowledged the funds could be used. Couture said there is $230,000 in a development charges reserve fund and a portion could also go towards the project.

Councillor Laura Haight questioned if a parks master plan (also included in the budget) should be completed before the tennis courts renovations are carried out. She said the plan might reveal ideas for how to better reconfigure the court or suggest better materials, etc. The parks master plan is also expected to study demographics in the municipality to determine where and how to develop park land. That means that funding for the Bervie, Huron Ridge and Stonehaven parks will be put off until the plan is complete.

“The tennis courts are so well used and in such need of repair I don’t think we could put it off another year,” said Councillor Andrew White.

Council took a straw vote to use $100,000 from the Armow Wind fund and take the remainder from the development charges reserve fund, if possible. Funds from the development charges reserve might also be used to develop the parks master plan.

This is likely the year that sidewalks will be installed on St. Albert Street. The project is listed as a top priority in the 2017 capital budget to address pedestrian safety. The work is budgeted at $100,000 and the money will come out of the municipal lifecycle reserve fund.

“If you don’t vote for this I won’t be voting for the budget,” Councillor Laura Haight told her fellow council members.

Councillor Mike Leggett said Haight has been requesting to have this project included in the municipal budget since his first year on council so it is time to finally do it.

It is unlikely that plans for the Whitney Crawford Community Centre will progress much farther this year. The cost estimate to build the new community centre in Tiverton, with parking, is roughly $6 million. A public meeting will be held in the spring to discuss plans for the building.

“I would like to see some kind of ‘hope fund’ struck for projects we have committed to,” said Deputy Mayor Jacqueline Faubert.

Couture noted that in 2018 there will be money available through the Armow Wind Community Benefit Fund for community projects and the municipality needs to have a strategy in place to use them.

There are several capital projects that do have funding allocated to them that will go ahead this year. Most notably are the Connaught Park pumping station and sewer line upgrades at a cost of $3.5 million, which will be funded from reserves and government infrastructure grants, and the reconstruction of Walsh Street, which will cost $670,000 and be funded out of reserves.

Council will continue its discussion on the municipal capital budget and which projects will proceed this year during its next budget meeting on Feb. 6 at 5 p.m.