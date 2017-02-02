Municipality looks to Bruce Telecom to pick up portion of legal costs

By Barb McKay

The Municipality of Kincardine council is looking at ways to trim down the municipal operating budget this year in order to reduce the residential tax rate increase.

During its second 2017 budget meeting last Monday evening, treasurer Roxana Baumann talked about some of the changes made to the draft budget since the first meeting back in December. Since council decided to terminate the municipality’s fire service agreement with the Paisley Fire Department $55,700 was removed from the operating budget. Physician recruitment costs were adjusted and are $5,000 less than projected. The budget was also amended to include increased cemetery revenues and an anticipated increase in landfill tipping fees.

Baumann said that theincrease to the operating budget this year would have been marginal if not for the costs associated with arbitration from the failed sale of Bruce Telecom and the legal costs for converting the company’s governance structure to a municipal services corporation. The fees are expected to add $825,000 to the budget.

Mayor Anne Eadie agreed.

“I think staff has done a really good job,” she said. “Until we brought in the capital budget and the arbitration costs from Bruce Telecom, it was only a difference of $75,000.”

Councillor Maureen Couture said the municipality should not have to bear all the costs associated with the conversion as the company has users outside of the municipality. She suggested that Bruce Telecom should pick up some of the cost. Baumann said that would result in a lower dividend for the Municipality of Kincardine in 2018. Couture replied that a lower dividend next year would be easier to bear (than adding it to the tax rate this year). Municipal staff will investigate the possibility of transferring a portion of the legal fees to Bruce Telecom.

Council took a hard line with requests to add new expenses to the operating budget. It turned down a request from the Arts, Culture and Heritage Committee for a part-time staff resource on the committee at a projected annual cost of $29,000. Instead, the municipality will look into acquiring a post-secondary summer student, at the suggestion of Councillor Linda McKee, who would perform an analysis of how a staff resource could best be utilized. Clerk Donna MacDougall said there are plenty of areas where a part-time staff person from the clerk’s department could be used, but her department is stretched thin.

Council also turned down a request from the fire department to increase its fire prevention officer’s hours from part time to full time, which would have added $13,245 to the budget.

“I thought we were here tonight to cut costs and now we’re hiring more people,” Councillor Gord Campbell said during a debate about whether the request was justified. “It seems a little strange.”

Council found further savings in the operating budget by putting the second phase of an industrial wind turbine noise study off for at least this year.

“I think this can be done when we have a really good year – when our legal fees are done being paid,” Couture said. “We can do it any year the turbines are operational.”

“I think this is a want, not a need,” McKee agreed.

Also, rather than providing a $20,000 grant this year to the 2018 Old Boys/Old Girls Reunion Committee, at the suggestion of Councillor Andrew White council decided it will allocate $10,000 this year and $10,000 next year.

The adjustments to the operating budget by staff and council result in a reduction of the residential tax rate increase from 9.8 per cent to 8.84 per cent, which would amount to an additional $123.70 on the municipal tax bill for residents with an average property valued at $244,000. Should the increases for the Bruce County and education portions of the residential tax bill remain the same as 2016, the overall tax rate increase would be 4.2 per cent. Council will hold its next municipal budget meeting on Feb. 6 at 5 p.m.